Allan Podolan passed away May 17, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. He was born June 13, 1952 at home in the woods of the township of Delta in Northern Wisconsin to Frank and Janet Podolan.

He spent his childhood days running loose in the woods, climbing trees and hanging out with Cleo the cat and numerous dogs throughout the years. He grew up hunting, fishing and enjoying the pristine quiet of the Northern Wisconsin woods.

