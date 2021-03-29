Allocated vaccines, March 29, 2021
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

Wisconsinites 16 years and older will likely be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine before May 1 — the date state health officials originally predicted for a broad rollout — according to Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

Speaking to the Milwaukee Press Club Monday, Willems Van Dijk said she expects an announcement to come "very soon," about moving up the date for eligibility.

