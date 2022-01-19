Alisha Y. Gudvangen, age 40 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her home. Alisha was born on October 29, 1981 in Whittier, CA the daughter of Michael and Sheryl (Okabe) Gudvangen.

No funeral service will be held at this time.

