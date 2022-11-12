...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches. The higher amounts will occur around Mellen, High
Bridge, and Morse.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulation may
linger into Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Alfred “Ole” Albertson Jr. of Neosho, Wisconsin passed away in the comfort of his home and the loving care of his family on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Ole was born January 13, 1945 in Ashland, WI to parents Adele (nee Gervais) and Alfred Albertson Sr. He was united in marriage to his first wife Mary Lou in 1967, until her passing in 1984. Alfred later met and married his beloved wife Linda (nee Otte) on June 29, 1985.
