Alfred “Ole” Albertson Jr. of Neosho, Wisconsin passed away in the comfort of his home and the loving care of his family on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Ole was born January 13, 1945 in Ashland, WI to parents Adele (nee Gervais) and Alfred Albertson Sr. He was united in marriage to his first wife Mary Lou in 1967, until her passing in 1984. Alfred later met and married his beloved wife Linda (nee Otte) on June 29, 1985.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Albertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments