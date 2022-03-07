Alan L. Haring Sr., age 59 of Ashland, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 21, 2022. Alan was born on September 23, 1962 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan the son of Jack and Constance (Mogg) Haring.

Memorial service and celebration of life events are being planned with details to follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Haring, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

