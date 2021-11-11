...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Today, I’d like to make a case for the incredible benefits of getting oxygen to one’s brain. Well, let me restate this. I’d like to invite a collection of distance runners, sprinters and soccer players with whom I have recently spoken to make that case. Which brings me to endurance sports, or sports that just require a lot of running, and the brainy Bay-Area athletes who participate in them.
A quick survey of the interviews I have done this fall with Northland College’s only senior soccer player Coriander Dehlin, Washburn High School senior soccer standouts Nolan Melek, Sean Meeker, Seb Rosales, Jon Kubik, and Soren Paterson, cross country state qualifiers Sofia Borchers and Victor Hart, Butternut’s state-qualifying runner Mike Brown, and going back a bit further Ashland Oredockers’ state sprinters Cody Lustig and Makenna Zak, revealed the following: this ensemble has a cumulative grade point average of 3.9/4.0. Rounded down. I know for sure I left some other super-smart student-athletes out just because, unlike the people on this list, I got lazy.
