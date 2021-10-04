The Ashland Oredockers girls volleyball team has made an immediate impact in its first year as part of the Heart O’ North (Conference. With a 4-2 conference record and three tough but winnable games remaining, Coach Sarah Moravchik is pleased with the competitive edge her team is demonstrating.
“A big takeaway so far this season is we have a team that can hang with and beat some top-level, senior-led teams,” Moravchik said. “We need to learn how to not let teams back in the game when we are up and have momentum. Also, our focus continues to be getting stronger with our serve-receive, and to keep being aggressive with our serves as well. We are a deeply talented and overall a young team. Many of our players can play multiple positions very well so that is a huge asset for us.”
