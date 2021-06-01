Ashland High School senior Matthew Dietrich was one of four students nationwide awarded a full-tuition scholarship as part of the Sigurd Olson Scholars program at Northland College.
The process of selection included an application showing academic success and leadership, an essay and interview. Dietrich, who intends to study chemistry with a pre-med track, distinguished himself in band, student council and as a member of a youth suicide-prevention project.
