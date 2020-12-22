santa

Ashland High School Principal Brian Trettin presents sophomore Emma Sorenson with a ceremonial check for $3,000 provided by a “Secret Santa” at the school. Sorenson lost her mother in an accident two months ago and her maternal grandfather six days later.

Christmas was not shaping up to be a time of joy and celebration for 15-year-old Emma Sorenson.

The Ashland High School sophomore lost her mother, who died after a fall down a set of stairs, two months ago. Six days after that, her maternal grandfather lost his long battle with cancer.

