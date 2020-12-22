...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts around 40 kt and
waves 5 to 8 ft possible.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield
to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy freezing spray is expected over the
South Shore waters Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY SNOW...MIXED PRECIPITATION...AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED...
.Light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible over far
northern Minnesota tonight, most likely along the International
Border into the Arrowhead. Mixed precipitation is expected
Wednesday but will transition to all snow, heavy at times, from
west to east through the day. The transition to all snow will
occur early over western portions of the Northland. In addition to
the snow, strong northerly winds will develop from west to east as
well and continue into Wednesday night. Most areas will see
impacts from this storm diminish late Wednesday night but the
South Shore will continue to see lake effect snow showers with
additional accumulations likely.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible, except 5 to 8 inches in the snowbelt along the
South Shore from northern Douglas County into northern Iron
County. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes
Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Ashland High School Principal Brian Trettin presents sophomore Emma Sorenson with a ceremonial check for $3,000 provided by a “Secret Santa” at the school. Sorenson lost her mother in an accident two months ago and her maternal grandfather six days later.
