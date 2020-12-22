Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW...MIXED PRECIPITATION...AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED... .Light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible over far northern Minnesota tonight, most likely along the International Border into the Arrowhead. Mixed precipitation is expected Wednesday but will transition to all snow, heavy at times, from west to east through the day. The transition to all snow will occur early over western portions of the Northland. In addition to the snow, strong northerly winds will develop from west to east as well and continue into Wednesday night. Most areas will see impacts from this storm diminish late Wednesday night but the South Shore will continue to see lake effect snow showers with additional accumulations likely. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible, except 5 to 8 inches in the snowbelt along the South Shore from northern Douglas County into northern Iron County. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes Wednesday night and Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&