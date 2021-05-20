...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
While inexperienced, the Ashland boys golf team is consistently meeting its team goal of scoring under 400 strokes as the season has progressed. Every member is scheduled to return next year.
The Ashland High School boys golf team may be short on experience, but they are long on improvement. With a recent win at the Ironwood Invitational in Ironwood, Mich., the team’s coach thinks the boys are finding their stroke.
“With only one of the players having competed before, we weren’t sure how we were going to do,” said Coach Darryl Penner. “We won the Ironwood Invitational by shooting a 380. We have set some goals and as a team we are trying to break the 400 mark consistently, which we have been doing.”
