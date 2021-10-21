In what has become a Halloween-season tradition, the Ashland High School drama group is bringing some spine-chilling fun to Prentice Park this weekend when a grandma with some spooky secrets shares those tales with her granddaughter in “Granny's Halloween Adventure,” written and directed by JoAnne Dormady.

It was nine years ago when AHS students first staged a show in Prentice Park, the audience being led through the park to find students enacting scenes from the works of Edgar Allen Poe. Since then there have been scenes from Shakespeare, Dracula, and this year, an original play featuring a wise-cracking skeleton (Ruby Harvey), a lonely ghost (Jolynn Burke), an enchanted black cat (Aili Scot), and a witch (Elijah Barrlau) hungry for a human feast.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments