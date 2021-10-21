Black Cat (Aili Scot, left) lures Granny (Alyssa Sorel) and Sally (Jenna Juoni) into the witch's lair in “Granny's Halloween Adventure,” an AHS drama production taking place at Prentice Park Oct. 22-24. Tickets are available at the large pavilion before the play begins. The show will last approximately one hour.
The talkative ghost (Jolynn Burke) is excited to have some company in the AHS Drama production of “Granny's Halloween Adventure,” written and directed by JoAnne Dormady. The family-friendly show takes place 7 p.m. at Prentice Park Oct. 22-24, starting at the large pavilion. Claire Duquette/For The Ashland Daily Press
Black Cat (Aili Scot, left) lures Granny (Alyssa Sorel) and Sally (Jenna Juoni) into the witch's lair in “Granny's Halloween Adventure,” an AHS drama production taking place at Prentice Park Oct. 22-24. Tickets are available at the large pavilion before the play begins. The show will last approximately one hour.
Claire Duquette/For The Ashland Daily Press
The talkative ghost (Jolynn Burke) is excited to have some company in the AHS Drama production of “Granny's Halloween Adventure,” written and directed by JoAnne Dormady. The family-friendly show takes place 7 p.m. at Prentice Park Oct. 22-24, starting at the large pavilion. Claire Duquette/For The Ashland Daily Press
In what has become a Halloween-season tradition, the Ashland High School drama group is bringing some spine-chilling fun to Prentice Park this weekend when a grandma with some spooky secrets shares those tales with her granddaughter in “Granny's Halloween Adventure,” written and directed by JoAnne Dormady.
It was nine years ago when AHS students first staged a show in Prentice Park, the audience being led through the park to find students enacting scenes from the works of Edgar Allen Poe. Since then there have been scenes from Shakespeare, Dracula, and this year, an original play featuring a wise-cracking skeleton (Ruby Harvey), a lonely ghost (Jolynn Burke), an enchanted black cat (Aili Scot), and a witch (Elijah Barrlau) hungry for a human feast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.