(Contributed photo)

With a strong group of returning runners, the Ashland Oredockers cross country teams are poised to make an impact in their first year as part of the Heart O’ North Conference. Head Coach Debra Meierotto said she is eager to see the teams compete in the conference, which will provide ample competition and an opportunity to host the conference meet in 2021.

(Contributed photo)

“I am very excited about this season as we will face some good competition as well as host the conference meet here in Ashland. Very grateful for this opportunity,” Meierotto said. “We kick off the season with a home meet on Aug. 26. Middle school runs at 10 a.m. followed by boys at 10:30 and girls at 11 at the Chequamegon Bay Golf Course.”

