The Ashland High School boys baseball team is ranked No. 7 in the state in its division and is carrying a No. 1 seed into regional play. The team is Parker Goodreau (rear row, from left), Ty O'Bey, Alec Lindenberg, Braden Stegmann, Marcus Kruzan, Jackson Bonneville, Zavier Clark, Dylen Tutor, John Bochler and Xander Parduhn (front row, from left), Kade Jolma, Corey Hagstrom, Jacob Neff and Preson Zak.
With a No. 7 ranking in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Division 2, one might think the Ashland High School boys baseball team has capitalized on some type of advantage in its successful season. But with 19 of its first 20 games played away from home, the team has relied on making its own breaks as it rolls into WIAA regional play with the No. 1 seeding.
Coach Chris Kempf, a 2020 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame inductee and 25 year-year teacher, said the team’s winning ways come from its ongoing development and clear goals.
