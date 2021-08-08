District awards

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association named three Ashland players to its all-district team for the Northwest District: senior infielder Jackson Bonneville was named to the district’s first team; sophomore pitcher Marcus Kruzan was named to the second team; and senior Dylen Tutor made honorable mention. Bonneville also played in the WBCA's All-Star Classic earlier this summer.

