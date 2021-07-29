Virus Outbreak Mink Farms

Mink production fell in Wisconsin by more than 60% last year as demand declined during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

 Sergei Grits

While Wisconsin remains the nation’s top producer of mink pelts, production fell by more than 60% in the state last year.

That’s according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

