...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Washburn AFS students and their friends pose for a photo during a graduation party at a park overlooking Lake Superior. Kelsey Shields (from left) of Washburn, Celyn Ruran of Malaysia, Tony Patcharee of Thailand and Pooja Geisen of Washburn celebrated together.
The Haveri family paid a visit to the home of former AFS student Hannah Lengauer, left, after her return to Austria. The group included family friend Petra Drobna (from left), Kaija Haveri, Carter Haveri, Rose Haveri and Jon Haveri.
Rose Haveri will always consider Hannah Lengauer of Austria a part of her Washburn family.
Haveru sponsored Lengaur as an AFS foreign exchange student during the 2016-17 school year and is president of the Chequamegon Bay AFS chapter, an international youth exchange service that places more than 2,000 international students with families in the United States for up to a year. The chapter that serves high schools from Bayfield to Drummond and from Ashland to Maple is marking its 40th anniversary this year — a year that is something of a rebuilding after two school years ravaged by COVID.
