AFS401

Washburn AFS students and their friends pose for a photo during a graduation party at a park overlooking Lake Superior. Kelsey Shields (from left) of Washburn, Celyn Ruran of Malaysia, Tony Patcharee of Thailand and Pooja Geisen of Washburn celebrated together.

 Photo contributed by Rose Haveri

Rose Haveri will always consider Hannah Lengauer of Austria a part of her Washburn family.

Haveru sponsored Lengaur as an AFS foreign exchange student during the 2016-17 school year and is president of the Chequamegon Bay AFS chapter, an international youth exchange service that places more than 2,000 international students with families in the United States for up to a year. The chapter that serves high schools from Bayfield to Drummond and from Ashland to Maple is marking its 40th anniversary this year — a year that is something of a rebuilding after two school years ravaged by COVID.

AFS402

Exchange students, friends and sponsors strapped on sets of snowshoes for a winter outing.
AFS403

The Haveri family paid a visit to the home of former AFS student Hannah Lengauer, left, after her return to Austria. The group included family friend Petra Drobna (from left), Kaija Haveri, Carter Haveri, Rose Haveri and Jon Haveri.
Julia Waggoner

Waggoner
AFS404

AFS sponsor Mark Abeles-Allison and exchange student Ida Leivo of Finland took a trip on the ice road between Bayfield and Madeline Island.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments