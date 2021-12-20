Exchange Afghan Refugees Nutcracker

A dancer with Madison Ballet’s performs during a presentation of The Nutcracker for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy military base in Sparta, Wis., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Madison Ballet presented four performances of the holiday classic last weekend at Fort McCoy before a crowd of enthralled Afghans at a warehouse on base. The refugees have been staying at the military installation in Sparta since their country fell to the Taliban following a withdrawal of the U.S. military after 20 years in the country.

SPARTA (AP) — The iconic melodies of “The Nutcracker” sounded through an unusual venue: a U.S. military base hosting Afghan refugees.

The Madison Ballet presented four performances of the holiday classic last weekend at Fort McCoy before a crowd of enthralled Afghans at a warehouse on base, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

