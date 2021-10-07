Whistlestop history

The WhistleStop Marathon has hosted more than 40,000 participants since its start in 1997.

The event consists of a full marathon from Iron River to Ashland, a half-marathon, a 10K run, and a 5K run. The 2021 marathon has been capped at 1,800 participants due to COVID. In addition, 140 athletes are running virtually.

Inception: 1997

