ABC

Andrew Hanson of Iron River stands after becoming the 13th different winner of the “Pure Excitement” special for WISSOTA Pure Stocks at the ABC Raceway in this file photo from July, 2018.

 NORM TESCH/CONTRIBUTED FILE PHOTO

Despite the announcement earlier today that the Wisconsin State Supreme Court had overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” quarantine order, the ABC Raceway’s Board of Directors is standing by its decision not to open its 2020 stock car racing season on its originally scheduled start date of May 16.

According to Raceway Board president Eric Erickson, the state Supreme Court’s decision does not change the Ashland-Bayfield County Racing Association’s intent to take every precaution in making sure that it is safe for fans, racers and track staff to attend a program at the northern Wisconsin facility.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments