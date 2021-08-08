A rare spell of cool temperatures and on-again, off-again light rain showers hit the Chequamegon Bay area and led ABC Raceway to cancel Saturday night’s races.

ABC managers have made no decisions about rescheduling the second annual Battle by the Bay WISSOTA Street Stock special or the final round of the Ashland Ford-Chrysler Center Series for WISSOTA Modifieds. The purses for both divisions’ feature races were to pay out well, including at least $1,000 to the winner of the Street Stock feature and $1,200 to the Modified A-Main winner, plus the three-race Mod Series champ was to be crowned.

