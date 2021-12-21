...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Everything I know, I learned from Frank Sinatra. Well, not everything. But lots. Hey, it’s Christmastime, again — sparkly stars, twinkling lights, my neighbor’s giant tree lit and shining from the darkness of the woods behind us. It’s a wonderful surprise, a living and colorful beacon of neighborliness and joy. It appears outdoors like magic this time of year, a piney miracle. It tells me that it’s time now to root through the cupboard for the songs of Christmas. Oh, sit down, I’ve got Spotify and Pandora, but there’s just something about a vinyl record, don’t ya think? Christmas songs, they’re like old buddies we only see once a year; we look forward to their visit and get a little sick of them by the time they leave. But aren’t they great?
At our place, Christmastime is when the crooners show up on our doorstep with fedora hat in hand and a spring in their step. We let them in and take another sip of our eggnog, sit down by the fire and bedecked tree to relax and hear the love. They ask for a martini and start the show. Purring to us amidst the sounds of trumpet and saxes, accompanied by a light and lively drum beat, an occasional bang of instruments throughout; they ease us down, then give us a “wow” at just the right moment. You can’t help but get up to dance and sing along, brassy and jazzy does that to a fellow or gal at Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.