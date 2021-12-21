Everything I know, I learned from Frank Sinatra. Well, not everything. But lots. Hey, it’s Christmastime, again — sparkly stars, twinkling lights, my neighbor’s giant tree lit and shining from the darkness of the woods behind us. It’s a wonderful surprise, a living and colorful beacon of neighborliness and joy. It appears outdoors like magic this time of year, a piney miracle. It tells me that it’s time now to root through the cupboard for the songs of Christmas. Oh, sit down, I’ve got Spotify and Pandora, but there’s just something about a vinyl record, don’t ya think? Christmas songs, they’re like old buddies we only see once a year; we look forward to their visit and get a little sick of them by the time they leave. But aren’t they great?

At our place, Christmastime is when the crooners show up on our doorstep with fedora hat in hand and a spring in their step. We let them in and take another sip of our eggnog, sit down by the fire and bedecked tree to relax and hear the love. They ask for a martini and start the show. Purring to us amidst the sounds of trumpet and saxes, accompanied by a light and lively drum beat, an occasional bang of instruments throughout; they ease us down, then give us a “wow” at just the right moment. You can’t help but get up to dance and sing along, brassy and jazzy does that to a fellow or gal at Christmas.

