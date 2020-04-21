Season Cut Short

Ashland High School graduate and St. Norbert College sophomore Porter Beilfuss (second from left) stands with his St. Norbert men’s tennis teammates in this contributed photo. Beilfuss was one of many student-athletes who had their spring season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

 Porter Beilfuss/Contributed Photo

Like the thousands of other student-athletes across the country, the sudden and surprising news received on March 12 came as a shock. It has been a little over a month since the initial announcement was made by the NCAA to suspend the remainder of both the winter and spring sport seasons, including the season tournaments. Since then, college campuses have closed, quarantines have been placed, and stay-at-home orders have been issued. In a short period of time, the lives of college students have been abruptly rescheduled, and for student-athletes especially, this change has deeply affected their normally rigorous schedules.

As a sophomore Division III student-athlete at a small, liberal arts college in De Pere, playing tennis is the second-biggest time commitment I have, next to my academics. I would normally wake up at 5 a.m., be picked up by the team carpool at 5:30, practice on court until 7:30, then hurriedly drive back to campus to shower and eat breakfast before my 8:30 lecture.

