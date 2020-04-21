Ashland High School graduate and St. Norbert College sophomore Porter Beilfuss (second from left) stands with his St. Norbert men’s tennis teammates in this contributed photo. Beilfuss was one of many student-athletes who had their spring season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Like the thousands of other student-athletes across the country, the sudden and surprising news received on March 12 came as a shock. It has been a little over a month since the initial announcement was made by the NCAA to suspend the remainder of both the winter and spring sport seasons, including the season tournaments. Since then, college campuses have closed, quarantines have been placed, and stay-at-home orders have been issued. In a short period of time, the lives of college students have been abruptly rescheduled, and for student-athletes especially, this change has deeply affected their normally rigorous schedules.
As a sophomore Division III student-athlete at a small, liberal arts college in De Pere, playing tennis is the second-biggest time commitment I have, next to my academics. I would normally wake up at 5 a.m., be picked up by the team carpool at 5:30, practice on court until 7:30, then hurriedly drive back to campus to shower and eat breakfast before my 8:30 lecture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.