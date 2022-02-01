It’s so cold out there right now, it’s time for a hearty meal. And when you’re out working most of the day to take care of the animals in this weather, it’s time to create a dish that cooks away mostly on its own. And it also feels good to know that what is cooking away is a roast from an animal raised lovingly on our farm, not in the terror and confines of factory farms. A good, healthy life for our animals directly translates to health and goodness for all who enjoy the meals they provide.
This week, Chef Kara brings in a new twist on savory flavors from North Africa to bring delicious warmth to cooking a roast. The dish spends most of its time in the crock pot, finishing off in the oven. We served ours on fresh polenta for a savor dinner.
