Taste of the Farm

The authors served the roast over polenta to give it more body. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

It’s so cold out there right now, it’s time for a hearty meal. And when you’re out working most of the day to take care of the animals in this weather, it’s time to create a dish that cooks away mostly on its own. And it also feels good to know that what is cooking away is a roast from an animal raised lovingly on our farm, not in the terror and confines of factory farms. A good, healthy life for our animals directly translates to health and goodness for all who enjoy the meals they provide.

This week, Chef Kara brings in a new twist on savory flavors from North Africa to bring delicious warmth to cooking a roast. The dish spends most of its time in the crock pot, finishing off in the oven. We served ours on fresh polenta for a savor dinner.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments