Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 25 knots and waves 1 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&