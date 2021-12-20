12-21-action-jordan.jpeg

Jordan Bjork has played just about every sport for Drummond, but shines on the basketball court, where she scored her 1,000th point this season. (Contributed photo by Terra Ramsey)

Jordan Bjork is a multifaceted senior basketball player for the Drummond Lumberjills who has logged countless hours making herself into one of the best in school history. A straight-A student, she will continue to play in college. Bjork also carries a passion for photography which brings joy to many folks — including fellow athletes she has captured in action. The Daily Press visited with Bjork to talk about her varied interests and what will come next for the decorated Lumberjill.

Question: Describe your most satisfying experience playing sports.

12-21-headshot-jordan.jpeg

Bjork has already signed on to play college ball for the Northwestern Raiders in Orange City, Iowa. She intends to study criminal justice and youth ministry and pursue her passion for photography. (Contributed photo by Kelly Randolph)

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments