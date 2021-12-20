...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Jordan Bjork has played just about every sport for Drummond, but shines on the basketball court, where she scored her 1,000th point this season. (Contributed photo by Terra Ramsey)
Bjork has already signed on to play college ball for the Northwestern Raiders in Orange City, Iowa. She intends to study criminal justice and youth ministry and pursue her passion for photography. (Contributed photo by Kelly Randolph)
Jordan Bjork is a multifaceted senior basketball player for the Drummond Lumberjills who has logged countless hours making herself into one of the best in school history. A straight-A student, she will continue to play in college. Bjork also carries a passion for photography which brings joy to many folks — including fellow athletes she has captured in action. The Daily Press visited with Bjork to talk about her varied interests and what will come next for the decorated Lumberjill.
Question: Describe your most satisfying experience playing sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.