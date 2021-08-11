Unlike its relative the peregrine falcon, which stoops on its prey to attack from above, the merlin typically attacks horizontally, chasing prey until it wears out and is vulnerable. (Image by lapping from Pixabay)
Most of the time I spend writing about birds is focused on passerines, the very pretty word used for songbirds or perching birds. These smaller musical denizens of our yards and wild areas are beloved by bird hobbyists, gardeners and all those people who sleep with the windows open so they can wake up to the sound of the birds singing. Many of these little charmers are also beloved by other birds higher up in the food chain, although not for the same reasons. It isn't always pleasant to be reminded that they're an important part of the diet of other creatures, but they're fulfilling an important role in keeping everything in balance. The other day I spotted a merlin flying over my house, one of those birds of prey the passerines have to keep an eye out for.
These stocky little falcons tend to spend their summers in the northern tiers of North America and Europe, so we usually see them around mostly in the northern half of the state. Merlins' colors vary by region, but the males tend to be darker or slate-colored and they all have a heavily streaked breast. They don't have the vertical face stripes that other falcons have and they have bright bars under their tails. The best way to identify them is probably their noisy call, a shrill repetitive sound that they make in flight and from a perch. (If you hear two merlins, the female is the one with the lower-pitched voice). They rarely soar and have faster wingbeats than other falcons; in poor light they can be mistaken for pigeons, which explains their Latin binomial names being so similar. Most of these serial monogamists have a different mate every summer but they stick together until it's time to migrate. Merlins are squatters who take over old crow or hawk nests, usually in or near open areas where they can spot prey and enemies.
