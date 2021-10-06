Interpretive signs along the trail say the forest burned around the time the old-growth forest originally was cut decades ago, and evidence of the fire is still visible. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
The Bass Lake trail offers beautiful fall vistas and leaves should be hitting their peak soon. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
Interpretive signs along the trail say the forest burned around the time the old-growth forest originally was cut decades ago, and evidence of the fire is still visible. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, autumn is a favorite time to go for a hike or explore the outdoors. There’s so much to choose from around the Northland that it can be hard to narrow down; people occasionally ask the Ashland area community Facebook pages for recommendations and I usually learn about someplace new whenever this happens. The Drummond area is a reasonable drive and has several hiking options for all fitness levels, so I’m adding a couple of them to the recommended list this week.
Like the Penokee Mountain trails further east, the Drummond Ski Trails in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest offer great recreation when they’re thawed out. There are a number of different loops on this trail system. You won’t find spectacular vistas, just nice varied forest hiking and wildlife viewing. The trail segment I visited was the Boulevard/North Country Trail loop, which is easy to follow. Almost all the trail intersections are marked and posted with maps. Most of the Boulevard segment winds through thick second-growth forest, that unlike other local trails has a good number of big, mature pine trees. There are a couple of pine plantation areas as well. The trail is wide and soft with only a few areas that would be under water during a wet season. I spotted white-tailed deer, porcupines and ruffed grouse along the trail, which is also within the range of the Clam Lake elk herd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.