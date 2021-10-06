As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, autumn is a favorite time to go for a hike or explore the outdoors. There’s so much to choose from around the Northland that it can be hard to narrow down; people occasionally ask the Ashland area community Facebook pages for recommendations and I usually learn about someplace new whenever this happens. The Drummond area is a reasonable drive and has several hiking options for all fitness levels, so I’m adding a couple of them to the recommended list this week.

ADP-20211008SarahsColumn4.jpg

Hikers will find the trails pretty clearly defined and intersections well marked. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)

Like the Penokee Mountain trails further east, the Drummond Ski Trails in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest offer great recreation when they’re thawed out. There are a number of different loops on this trail system. You won’t find spectacular vistas, just nice varied forest hiking and wildlife viewing. The trail segment I visited was the Boulevard/North Country Trail loop, which is easy to follow. Almost all the trail intersections are marked and posted with maps. Most of the Boulevard segment winds through thick second-growth forest, that unlike other local trails has a good number of big, mature pine trees. There are a couple of pine plantation areas as well. The trail is wide and soft with only a few areas that would be under water during a wet season. I spotted white-tailed deer, porcupines and ruffed grouse along the trail, which is also within the range of the Clam Lake elk herd.

ADP-20211008-SarahsColumn3.jpg

There’s plenty of evidence of beaver activity, including this big lodge, along the Bass Lake trail but none of it looks particularly recent. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)

