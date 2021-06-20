Makenna Zak

Junior Makenna Zak holds four Ashland school records in track and field, and by qualifying for state in three events she continues to add to her record as one of the Oredockers’ all-time great track athletes.

Junior Makenna Zak, holder of numerous Ashland Oredockers track and field school records, has already established herself as one of the school’s all-time track greats. By qualifying for the WIAA state D3 championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter events and the long jump, Zak continues to add to her legacy of success. The Ashland Press caught up with her to discuss the challenges and rewards of competing at such a high level.

Question: Describe the satisfaction you feel with making state and the training you did to get there.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments