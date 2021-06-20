...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Junior Makenna Zak holds four Ashland school records in track and field, and by qualifying for state in three events she continues to add to her record as one of the Oredockers’ all-time great track athletes.
Junior Makenna Zak, holder of numerous Ashland Oredockers track and field school records, has already established herself as one of the school’s all-time track greats. By qualifying for the WIAA state D3 championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter events and the long jump, Zak continues to add to her legacy of success. The Ashland Press caught up with her to discuss the challenges and rewards of competing at such a high level.
Question: Describe the satisfaction you feel with making state and the training you did to get there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.