For more than half a century, Ashland resident Mark Drolson has been involved with the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.

From lining up parade participants to arranging for a flyover by Air Force fighters, Drolson has been the choreographer who makes sure that things have gone off without a hitch. In addition to being an arranger, he’s also been a fundraiser, passing the hat to Ashland-area business owners to raise money for the annual fireworks display and generally doing what had to be done to make sure that thousands of Ashland residents and visitors could enjoy the celebration.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments