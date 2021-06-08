Fireworks show director Mark Drolson holds an 8-inch skyrocket, the largest used in the Ashland fireworks show. This Fourth of July will mark his 51st and final volunteer effort for Independence Day events that have seen him organize the parade and carnival, arrange for Air Force flyovers and direct the fireworks show.
Rick Olivo/Staff Photo
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashland Fourth of July Parade will return with, after a five-year absence, the Stipe Carnival.
For more than half a century, Ashland resident Mark Drolson has been involved with the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.
From lining up parade participants to arranging for a flyover by Air Force fighters, Drolson has been the choreographer who makes sure that things have gone off without a hitch. In addition to being an arranger, he’s also been a fundraiser, passing the hat to Ashland-area business owners to raise money for the annual fireworks display and generally doing what had to be done to make sure that thousands of Ashland residents and visitors could enjoy the celebration.
