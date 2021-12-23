Taste of the Farm

A perfectly glazed ham, right out of the oven, ready for serving. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

All year, our happy heritage Kunekune pigs enjoy the flavors of the growing season — squash that didn’t keep well in the winter, weeds all summer, what’s left of the crop plants in the fall. Lately, they’ve been munching on windfall apples, too, which is a piggy favorite. This diverse diet augments the flavor in their meat, making it so much more robust and nuanced than pigs fed only grain while living in confinement.

This holiday, we can enjoy this flavor with the aromas of the season. In this week’s recipe. Chef Kara combines ham, citrus and honey to create a delightful combination that is sure to please at the dinner table. If you are working with a larger ham, increase the sauce recipe and cooking time. If you end up having extra sauce, enjoy it as a muffin topper or delicious drizzle on roasted winter squash!

