All year, our happy heritage Kunekune pigs enjoy the flavors of the growing season — squash that didn’t keep well in the winter, weeds all summer, what’s left of the crop plants in the fall. Lately, they’ve been munching on windfall apples, too, which is a piggy favorite. This diverse diet augments the flavor in their meat, making it so much more robust and nuanced than pigs fed only grain while living in confinement.
This holiday, we can enjoy this flavor with the aromas of the season. In this week’s recipe. Chef Kara combines ham, citrus and honey to create a delightful combination that is sure to please at the dinner table. If you are working with a larger ham, increase the sauce recipe and cooking time. If you end up having extra sauce, enjoy it as a muffin topper or delicious drizzle on roasted winter squash!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.