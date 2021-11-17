...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A slow cooker makes this soup the perfect warm-up for deer season. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)
It’s brisk out, with a layer of snow still clinging to the freezing ground. We’ve been outside working all day, and we’re thoroughly chilled and hungry. It’s time to come inside and warm up and eat some hearty, hot food. Thank goodness for Crockpots! And thank goodness for all the good foods put away during those summer months.
Green beans seem to take their time getting ready during the growing season, but once they start producing, it seems you can hardly keep up! This year, we had so many all at once, we blanched and froze them for winter use. Including them in a Crockpot meal is a perfect use for this summer goodness, which is precisely what Chef Kara’s recipe includes this week.
