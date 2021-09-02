They’re picky to grow, but so worth the wait. Eggplants can be long and skinny, round and chubby, little, huge, purple, white, or pink! Any shape or form, they are a summertime treat, especially if you can keep the hungry potato beetles at bay, who prefer munching on eggplants before tasting their namesake plants.
Many recipes with eggplant start with frying them in the skillet, but it can be surprising how much oil the eggplants will absorb in the process. In this week’s recipe, Chef Kara switches up that process by baking the slices instead, which results in a crispy, healthy alternative. The breaded, baked slices make a great side (we had it with bratwurst and fresh green beans last night), are great all on their own, or enjoyed in this delicious rendition of an eggplant classic.
