...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Oatmeal? Yes, a friend and I enjoyed a breakfast of this lowly, gruel-like food this morning. In fact, we hold what has become our Oatmeal Seminar most Saturday mornings right after making our weekly recycling run. These simple-get togethers have become a sort of habit for us, actually a neighborhood tradition. They are low-key, relatively inexpensive and certainly warm, up-close and personal get-togethers. And perhaps most evident, they are a time to discuss important things, a time for honesty to rear its welcome — if grizzled — head, a time for two aging fellows to quietly hold forth at length.
Our Oatmeal Seminars have been going on for several years now. I don’t know, but they might be a dozen or 15 years old. It’s hard to say. They must have begun somewhere in the low 2000s, maybe around 2005 or even 2010. There is no stenographer on site those Saturday mornings, and no evident tape recorders either. There are just the two of us, although to be honest, at times other persons have been allowed to join-in, but such extensions are rare, very rare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.