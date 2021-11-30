...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A barn owl nest recently confirmed in La Crosse is a first for the state in more than 20 years. With their characteristic heart-shaped face, barn owls are easily distinguished — if you can see one. They’re almost entirely nocturnal and very secretive. (Image by Kevinsphotos from Pixabay)
With all the depressing news about declines in global bird populations, it's always encouraging to hear a bit of positive information, especially if it's happening in our area. This year's early Christmas glad tidings come by way of the Wisconsin DNR and courtesy of an alert resident of La Crosse.
A recent DNR news release reports that the first documented barn owl nest in Wisconsin in more than 20 years was detected after the La Crosse resident found a young barn owl that fell out of a dead tree. The owlet was picked up by the Coulee Region Humane Society and was such an important find, the executive director of the International Owl Center (conveniently located about 25 minutes away in Houston, Minn.) came to investigate. Karla Bloem put a camera in the tree cavity and discovered three barn owlets and their parents. They were reunited with their now-healthy family member in early October and the family was around the nest site for at least another month. The last recorded Wisconsin barn owl nest was seen in 1999, but sightings have increased lately so biologists and birders have been hopeful that they were nesting again in the state. Let's learn more about these well-known but rarely seen nocturnal creatures.
