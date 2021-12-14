ADP-20211214-HockeyTrek

Ashland hockey players freshman Mikayla Bigo, senior Trista Bolz, and freshman Hailey Olby each play key roles as part of the Hayward Hurricanes girls varsity hockey team. The three travel from Ashland to Hayward and back each day to compete for the ‘Canes, who won their only match at the BACC on Thursday night with a 7-2 victory over the North Shore Storm. (Contributed photo)

A burning desire to play a sport they love on the cold ice of a hockey rink propels Ashland High School’s Mikayla Bigo, Trista Bolz and Hailey Olby to make regular 60-mile treks to Hayward, where the student-athletes lace up their skates as part of the Hayward Co-op varsity girls hockey team.

It isn’t an easy trip, according senior Bolz, but it is well worth it.

