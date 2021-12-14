...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Ashland hockey players freshman Mikayla Bigo, senior Trista Bolz, and freshman Hailey Olby each play key roles as part of the Hayward Hurricanes girls varsity hockey team. The three travel from Ashland to Hayward and back each day to compete for the ‘Canes, who won their only match at the BACC on Thursday night with a 7-2 victory over the North Shore Storm. (Contributed photo)
A burning desire to play a sport they love on the cold ice of a hockey rink propels Ashland High School’s Mikayla Bigo, Trista Bolz and Hailey Olby to make regular 60-mile treks to Hayward, where the student-athletes lace up their skates as part of the Hayward Co-op varsity girls hockey team.
It isn’t an easy trip, according senior Bolz, but it is well worth it.
