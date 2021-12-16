Hailey Olby, the Ashland hockey player featured with friends Trista Bolz and Mikayla Bigo Tuesday’s “A friendship forged on ice” story, has something really good to say about her teammates and the bond they’ve made on the long daily rides they make together from Ashland to Hayward as part of the Hayward Hurricanes varsity hockey team. And because she wasn’t available to make comment in the article itself, she’s asking for the last word now. Why not? They’re a good story of perseverance and commitment – at the minimum. Which brings me to, well, Hailey, and the feelings of friendship she carries for her hockey cohorts.
“Our friendship is a special friendship,” Hailey said. “Before the beginning of the season Trista and I would see each other at school in the hallways and wouldn’t even say anything to each other. Mikayla and I had one class together, so we started talking during that class — even though we’ve known each other since we were about age 5 — and we began getting closer. When fall hockey began, I put out a plan for the three of us to go out to eat at The Alley. I was nervous at first around Trista, with her being a senior and me just a freshman, and it was initially awkward with all three of us at the table. But that first meeting slowly progressed and that’s how our trio friendship started. Now we are in the car every day together. Most of our rides are from Trista, but sometimes our parents switch off when Trista wants or needs a break. The car rides are never the same, but we always talk about how we are feeling about how the season is going and how we are doing ourselves. We jam out to music most nights, and the whole experience means so much to me.”
