...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Earlier this week I slipped out of the house to take a walk. It was dark and cold but I bundled up and had my favorite walking stick. All looked promising, all looked fresh and exciting. Sometimes there is nothing as good as an outdoors night walk.
There were times when I ran road races that I would often train at night, out on the suburban streets of the town we called home. They were good outings too, sometimes in the depths of cold, cold, winters. I was much younger then, and of course, had plenty of energy. Today, in our time of the COVID – actually our third year of this heaviness¬ – things are unpleasantly different. It is time for this pandemic to lift, this season of political angst mixed with viral infections. We have had enough now.
