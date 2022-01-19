Earlier this week I slipped out of the house to take a walk. It was dark and cold but I bundled up and had my favorite walking stick. All looked promising, all looked fresh and exciting. Sometimes there is nothing as good as an outdoors night walk.

There were times when I ran road races that I would often train at night, out on the suburban streets of the town we called home. They were good outings too, sometimes in the depths of cold, cold, winters. I was much younger then, and of course, had plenty of energy. Today, in our time of the COVID – actually our third year of this heaviness¬ – things are unpleasantly different. It is time for this pandemic to lift, this season of political angst mixed with viral infections. We have had enough now.

