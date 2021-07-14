Washburn biz

The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday held a mass ribbon-cutting for 17 local businesses, ranging from a pizza restaurant to a mobile coffee-and-arts shop, that have opened since the pandemic began. Chamber Director Melissa Martinez said at least five storefronts that had been vacant for some time were filled by new businesses over the past several months, bringing a new and much-needed vibrancy to Washburn.

State Sen. Janet Bewley and Rep. Beth Meyers both applauded the effort and innovation that entrepreneurs made to start new businesses during times of great uncertainty.

