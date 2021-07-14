The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday held a mass ribbon-cutting for 17 local businesses, ranging from a pizza restaurant to a mobile coffee-and-arts shop, that have opened since the pandemic began. Chamber Director Melissa Martinez said at least five storefronts that had been vacant for some time were filled by new businesses over the past several months, bringing a new and much-needed vibrancy to Washburn.
State Sen. Janet Bewley and Rep. Beth Meyers both applauded the effort and innovation that entrepreneurs made to start new businesses during times of great uncertainty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.