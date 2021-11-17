...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
It can take sharp eyes to pick out a brown creeper with their excellent camouflage. (Image by TheOtherKev from Pixabay)
It's upon us! That storied time of year in Wisconsin when deer hunters head to the forests and fields to bag that trophy buck and/or fill the freezer with meat for the winter. The woods are full of flashes of blaze orange and, to the horror of vegetarians, the roads are dull of trucks adorned with deer carcasses. Once our intrepid hunters are in their stands or blinds, the blaze orange gives way to stealth camouflage gear. So it's a great time of year to recognize one of our stealthiest and best-camouflaged little birds, one that winter birdwatchers can keep an eye out for.
My snarky birdwatchers' page-a-day calendar comes up with insulting fake names for its featured birds ("Scarlet Teenager", "White-breasted Butt Nugget" etc.), but the star of this week's column would probably be allowed to keep its original name: the brown creeper. Language and slang have evolved since this songbird was named; it's a mundane name that describes its movements, not a warning that you need to get a restraining order against it.
