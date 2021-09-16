Celery is a unique family of vegetable. Stem celery (the usual type of celery we buy in the grocery store) is stalky and needs special care to stay blanched and upright. Leaf celery is bushy and grows like thick parsley, is deep green and packed with celery flavor. And root celery (celeriac) grows like a fat bulb at the base of the plant. While celeriac can look a bit daunting on the outside, once peeled its crisp whiteness looks much like other root crops like turnips or parsnip.
For this week’s recipe, Chef Kara decided to celebrate the bounty of flavors of root crops this time of year, with a dish that works great for breakfast with eggs and sausage or for dinner (like we had last night) with short ribs, sliced tomato and steamed green beans. Feel free to experiment with your favorite root crops and enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.