Celeriac, or root celery, adds great flavor to a root-veggie saute. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

Celery is a unique family of vegetable. Stem celery (the usual type of celery we buy in the grocery store) is stalky and needs special care to stay blanched and upright. Leaf celery is bushy and grows like thick parsley, is deep green and packed with celery flavor. And root celery (celeriac) grows like a fat bulb at the base of the plant. While celeriac can look a bit daunting on the outside, once peeled its crisp whiteness looks much like other root crops like turnips or parsnip.

For this week’s recipe, Chef Kara decided to celebrate the bounty of flavors of root crops this time of year, with a dish that works great for breakfast with eggs and sausage or for dinner (like we had last night) with short ribs, sliced tomato and steamed green beans. Feel free to experiment with your favorite root crops and enjoy!

