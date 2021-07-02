Bright. That’s the word. It’s all I can see, in fact. This morning. This day. This early a.m. after a Big Rain, and weeks after a dry spell that’s now but a memory. Do you remember it? You may have had to actually water your established gardens, the moss terrifyingly started to dry up, the hot wind fanned the frantically blowing trees. It’s often like that some places, but usually not here. Lucky us. I am in the lap of an old Adirondack chair, its paint peeling and its legs straddling half-buried stepping stones, surrounded by perennials, old and young, half shaded, half not; it is the sweetest spot I know. Love at first sight. It is seven o’clock in the morning near the lakey edge of Bayfield County. The very air has changed somehow because of obvious scientific and meteorological reasons; but from romantic, psychological ones as well. Drought sucks something out of the land, and out of us; rainfall puts it back. It fills our hope and relief buckets to the brim along with our rain barrels. The bright during a drought becomes merciless. After a cool, cloudy, rainy stretch, bright feels like a brand new day. Bright means “giving out or reflecting a lot of light; shining”. On this early and perfectly hopeful morning of brightness everything is illuminated, outlined in shimmery as I look toward that now beautifully flaming sun coming in at a slant. Fading pink columbines are paper lanterns practically, and I am semi-blinded. But that’s OK. Turn round, your back to the sun, and all the light falls upon the subject — pow — this land of ours is violent green with colors sprinkled throughout; it jolts us with wonder if we care to look. I am in a secret garden on a not-so-secret road in my family’s yard in the woods. It’s a little gem. And it is lit up like it’s on fire this morning. Not the fire of dry brittle drought, but the fire of sunlight and dew. This first bright and sunny day after weeks of dry followed by cold and rain, followed by fog is a day of dewy, cool, sunshiny hope. Ahhhh. Can you feel it?
Droughts are not nice, obviously. And our recent dry time was only just a prelude to what could have been, and is for many. Droughts are unforgiving, hard and cruel. The ground is iron, life dries up. Creatures burrow deep, hide away from the heat, and scratch at the dust. Things wilt. Life gets tricky and difficult. After generous rains, a hummingbird sips delicately from that aforementioned pink columbine tucked into a garden of strong green stems standing tall and erect with a life-force once again. Droplets sit upon them, shining like jewels. The ground sighs. See the difference. Notice it — what a lovely difference it is. It’s cool in the garden this morning. By garden I mean mounds of iris, aster, lily, sundrop, astilbe, bee balm, coneflower, lupine, columbine, rose. It sways to the gentle beat of the memory of the rain falling. The sky is blue. Brilliant. I can’t see it from here, but I’m sure so goes the lake. It’s a mirror, you know. Things are looking up the day after a soaking rain, after a drought. Things are looking bright. Yep. Metaphorically as well as literally. I’m always happy to remind you of that. Look at what the brightness reveals. In the land, in our hearts. Miigwech. That’s the word, too.
