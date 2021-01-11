HILL CITY, Minn. (AP) — Eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota, authorities said.

More than 150 people gathered in Aitken County on Saturday to protest the project, the Northern Lights Task Force said in a news release. They blocked a road in one area, then traveled on buses and cars to another area south of Hill City, where authorities say they interfered with construction workers.

