Randy Erickson of Bayfield appears by teleconference Tuesday in Bayfield County Circuit Court in Washburn. Bail was set at $500,000 cash for the 62-year-old man accused of shooting to death Michael Kinney, 64.
A 62-year-old Bayfield man who was arrested Friday night in the shooting death of another Bayfield man was ordered held Friday on $500,000 bail and will face homicide charges.
Randy Erickson appeared in Bayfield County Circuit Court Tuesday in connection with the death of 64-year-old Michael Kinney, who was pronounced dead a short time after police and emergency crews were called to the report of a shooting near Kinney’s residence.
