Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD...IRON... NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN...ASHLAND...NORTHERN PRICE AND SAWYER COUNTIES... AT 549 PM CDT, AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WERE ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 9 MILES SOUTH OF BESSEMER, TO NEAR LITTLE ROUND LAKE, AND MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. GUSTS WERE REPORTED UP TO 45 MPH, WITH VISIBILITY BRIEFLY REDUCED DOWN TO A QUARTER OF A MILE. THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST AROUND 605 PM CDT. NEW POST AROUND 610 PM CDT. RADISSON AROUND 620 PM CDT. WINTER AROUND 625 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW INCLUDE CONNORS LAKE, NORTHWOODS BEACH, PIKE LAKE, GILE FLOWAGE, OJIBWA, PENCE, GHOST LAKE, HIGH BRIDGE, TOTAGATIC FLOWAGE AND IRON BELT. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO A QUARTER OF A MILE IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW.