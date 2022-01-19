...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner, left, celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with injuries to his right thumb and right shoulder as he prepares for Saturday's divisional round playoff game at Green Bay.
Garoppolo was limited at practice Tuesday for the 49ers (11-7). He played through the thumb injury the past two weeks after missing one game, and hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week's 23-17 playoff win over Dallas.
