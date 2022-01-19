APTOPIX 49ers Cowboys Football

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner, left, celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with injuries to his right thumb and right shoulder as he prepares for Saturday's divisional round playoff game at Green Bay.

Garoppolo was limited at practice Tuesday for the 49ers (11-7). He played through the thumb injury the past two weeks after missing one game, and hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week's 23-17 playoff win over Dallas.

