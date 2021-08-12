Baseball 35

The tournament's games will be played in Mellen and Ashland the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (Contributed photo)

Baseball teams from across Wisconsin will converge on Mellen and Ashland later this month for the Wisconsin 35-and-older tournament.

The games will be played Aug. 27-29 at Mellen’s Memorial Field and Ashland’s Pufall Field with the Mellen Expos hosting.

