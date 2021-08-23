FairSecondary

Jeff Eid of Marengo has been on the County Fair Board since 1991, making him one of the top five county fair officials in terms of longevity in the state. Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

Jeff Eid of Marengo said that when someone asked him to serve a term on the Ashland County Fair Board, he had no idea that 30 years later, he’d still be helping to organize the annual event.

“I sure didn’t think I’d be on it that long,” he admits.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments