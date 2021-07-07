Hoops tourney

Basketball will take over Main Street in Ashland July 17 during Bay Days when a 3-on 3 tournament comes to the city.

The first organized 3-on-3 basketball tournaments were introduced by Lowell, Michigan's Scott and Mitch McNeal, creators of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, in 1974. Since then, similar tourneys have become popular globally, powered in part by the International Basketball Federation.

