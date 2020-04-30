Fairgoers enjoy treats and thrilling carnival rides in August at the Bayfield County Fair in Iron River. The Fair and Tourism Committees voted Tuesday to recommend to the County Board that a virtual fair be held this year due to public health concerns.
The Bayfield County Fair may go virtual this year because of public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tourism and Fair committees voted this week to recommend that the county cancel the traditional in-person event at the fairgrounds in Iron River and instead hold a virtual fair to keep youth engaged and support the community, Bayfield County Tourism Director Mary Motiff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.