Bayfield County Fair

Fairgoers enjoy treats and thrilling carnival rides in August at the Bayfield County Fair in Iron River. The Fair and Tourism Committees voted Tuesday to recommend to the County Board that a virtual fair be held this year due to public health concerns.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

The Bayfield County Fair may go virtual this year because of public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tourism and Fair committees voted this week to recommend that the county cancel the traditional in-person event at the fairgrounds in Iron River and instead hold a virtual fair to keep youth engaged and support the community, Bayfield County Tourism Director Mary Motiff said.

